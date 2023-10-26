San Jose

San Jose police arrest delivery driver in sexual assault of minor

By Bay City News

San Jose police officers arrested a food delivery driver accused of sexually assaulting a minor while at work over the weekend, according to the police department.

On Saturday, officers were alerted to a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the 1000 block of The Alameda, police said. Police learned that a food delivery driver identified as Sandeep Sandeep allegedly forced his way into a motel room during a delivery and sexually assaulted a female juvenile.

Sandeep Sandeep

Detectives were able to find and arrest Sandeep later that evening in the city of Campbell, according to San Jose police.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of assault with intent to commit a sex crime, sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Bolduc at 408-277-4102 or 4535@sanjoseca.gov.

San Jose
