San Jose police search for sexual assault suspect

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting at least two people, the department said.

The reported assaults happened in the area of Leigh Avenue and the Los Gatos Creek Trail, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with distinct green writing and blue jeans.

Police asked for the public's help in locating and identifying the suspect. If anyone spots the suspect, they're encouraged to call 408-277-8911 or 911.

