San Jose softball league reacts after equipment is stolen

The East Valley Girls Softball League is trying to replace their equipment after the president of the league says a couple thousand dollars worth in equipment was stolen this week from their sheds in East San Jose.

“They cut this chain just to get into here and they damaged the door, pried it open," said Robert Navarro as he showed NBC Bay Area some of the locks that had been broken to their three sheds.

On Thursday night, Navarro was taking inventory of everything he says was stolen. He said he was notified on Wednesday night by the city that the sheds had been broken into sometime in the last few days.

“The main thing is the pitching machine, so that’s pretty expensive. You get the girls hitting. Instead of paying for batting cages, you have them do it here," Navarro said.

He added that speakers, a barbecue pit and a heat press machine for their shirts were also taken. On Thursday night, he called in help to fix the locks and make it more secure.

In the sheds, Navarro said some boxes were stacked differently, and he fears whoever did this will try to come back and take more.

Navarro said the league serves more than 100 students. They depend on their volunteers and try to keep costs as low as possible for families.

Sashiem Cavazos is an East San Jose resident who says her daughter played for the league and now her granddaughter does too.

“We need that equipment, and the girls need that equipment to play, and so when that happens, it takes away from the girls and the team," Cavazos said.

Navarro has been involved with the league for about 25 years and is trying to move forward from this.

"It hurts me because I've been here for so long. All these girls are like family to me," he said. "I know it's hard times right now. They're just looking for easy money, but why take it out on the girls? They didn't do nothing to you."

NBC Bay Area reached out to San Jose police about this incident but did not immediately hear back.