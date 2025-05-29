San Jose to pilot speeding, red light cameras across city

San Jose transportation officials held a meeting on Wednesday to inform the community of their plans to install both speeding and red light cameras.

The city said cameras will be installed in areas with the highest number of recorded crashes.

Red light cameras will be part of a one-year pilot program by the city and will be installed at four locations. Speeding cameras will be installed at 33 locations as part of a five-year pilot program.

"Speeding is our top cause of crashes, and red light running is our second top cause," said Colin Heynie, public information officer for the City of San Jose Department of Transportation.

Fines for drivers caught speeding on the cameras will range from $50 to $500.

A violation at a red light camera will cost drivers more than $400.

Jean-Marie White of San Jose said he is constantly avoiding drivers speeding along major streets as he bikes around the city. He said he hopes the cameras can become a deterrent for them.

"It’s just a matter of you don’t want to get a ticket, so you just slow down, allow more time to change your habits," he said.

The city plans to install the red light cameras in July. However, the speeding camera installation is still to be determined due to delays in federal funding.

The city hopes to install the speeding cameras by fall.