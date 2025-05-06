San Jose

Person of interest detained after stabbing at San Jose barbershop

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person of interest was detained following a stabbing at a barbershop in San Jose Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said deputies at 3:38 p.m. responded to the stabbing call in the 400 block of South Bascom Avenue in unincorporated San Jose.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with an apparent stab wound, officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.

Police used a drone before entering the building. Several people came out with their hands up. Their relation to the crime is not known.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said a person of interest was detained following the incident.

No other details were released.

