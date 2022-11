A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed in San Jose, police said.

The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive, according to police.

Officials confirmed a suspect has been located, but have yet to release any more details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

