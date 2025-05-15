San Jose State University is one of the top 10 universities to get an engineering degree, according to a new report.

CodeSignal, the Bay Area company who put out the ranking, said it is about student skills and not where you get them.

"Sometimes the best students don't end up going to the ivy leagues," CodeSignal CEO Tigran Sloyan said. "Either because of the financial reasons or for other personal reasons, such as not wanting to move far away form home."

Pari Sharma is one of the students studying engineering at San Jose State University.

"I think it's amazing," Sharma said. "I think this ranking really speaks to the passion and dedication and innovation of our students."

What helps set the program apart from other highly-touted universities is SJSU students learning artificial intelligence and machine learning are being tapped by Silicon Valley tech companies for internships.

