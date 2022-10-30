SJSU Football Team, Family Honor Camdan McWright in First Game Since His Death

The San Jose State football team played their first game since the death of teammate Camdan McWright Saturday.

The SJSU freshman running back was killed when he was hit by a bus while riding a scooter near campus.

Camdan’s parents said their son loved music, so they wanted to honor him not with a moment of silence but with noise.

Tina McWright, Camdan’s mother walked onto the Spartan football field carrying her son’s helmet, a reminder of the passion he felt for a sport he loved.

“I was so glad I was able to bring my son’s helmet to represent him here. I feel like he’s watching us and blessing us and telling us that he wants us to get better, don’t stop fighting and never quit,” she said.

On Saturday, his team played their first game since his death, they honored number six in several ways including standing together to form a six on the field.

Staff and family also wore shirts with the number 6 or photos of Camdan and when the family asked for noise instead of silence, the stadium erupted with cheers.

The Spartans beat the Nevada Wolf Pack Saturday with a score of 35-28.

