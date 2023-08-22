San Jose State considers Hilton hotel for student housing, report says

Is hotel living the solution to San Jose State University's long-running student housing issue?

A new report said the university is considering housing students at the Signia by Hilton in downtown San Jose.

San Jose State currently has 150 people on the wait list to get into student housing. Some students said they are in favor of seeing part of the Signia hotel become another housing option for them.

It currently cost about $300 a night to stay at the Signia by Hilton. The San Jose Mercury News reports the university is considering a proposal to rent 264 of those rooms for students full time.

"I think the housing crisis is bad. I have so many friends that are on the waitlist and I'm in the cheapest dorm, and it's still expensive," student Paris Bazauaye said. "So I think it's a good idea. We need more dorm buildings."

San Jose State would not confirm the reports, only saying in a statement "The university is always exploring options to increase the availability of housing for students, staff, and faculty. No transactions have been finalized."

The owner of San Jose Candy Kitchen near the Hilton said he welcomes the possibility of hundreds of students moving in next door.

"It's good news to have more students come around downtown San Jose," said Ajay Patel, San Jose Candy Kitchen owner. "We would get more foot traffic and young students like snacks, so hopefully we can make more money."

The Signia by Hilton is less than a mile away from the university. Some business owners said having more than 200 students move in could breathe new life into the area struggling with vacancies.