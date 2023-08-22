San Jose

San Jose State considers Hilton hotel for student housing, report says

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Is hotel living the solution to San Jose State University's long-running student housing issue?

A new report said the university is considering housing students at the Signia by Hilton in downtown San Jose.

San Jose State currently has 150 people on the wait list to get into student housing. Some students said they are in favor of seeing part of the Signia hotel become another housing option for them.

It currently cost about $300 a night to stay at the Signia by Hilton. The San Jose Mercury News reports the university is considering a proposal to rent 264 of those rooms for students full time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I think the housing crisis is bad. I have so many friends that are on the waitlist and I'm in the cheapest dorm, and it's still expensive," student Paris Bazauaye said. "So I think it's a good idea. We need more dorm buildings."

Santa Clara County 9 hours ago

Sentencing revealed for man convicted of selling fentanyl-laced pills to Los Gatos students

San Jose Aug 21

San Jose airport, Southwest increase baggage claim staffing after reports of stolen luggage

San Jose Aug 21

Frustrations mount over violence at James Lick High School in San Jose

San Jose State would not confirm the reports, only saying in a statement "The university is always exploring options to increase the availability of housing for students, staff, and faculty. No transactions have been finalized."

The owner of San Jose Candy Kitchen near the Hilton said he welcomes the possibility of hundreds of students moving in next door.

"It's good news to have more students come around downtown San Jose," said Ajay Patel, San Jose Candy Kitchen owner. "We would get more foot traffic and young students like snacks, so hopefully we can make more money."

The Signia by Hilton is less than a mile away from the university. Some business owners said having more than 200 students move in could breathe new life into the area struggling with vacancies.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us