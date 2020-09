San Jose State University has announced via Twitter that it will close its campus Monday due to unhealthy air caused by wildfire smoke. Online classes will not be cancelled.

(6:34 p.m.) The #SJSU campus will remain CLOSED Monday (Sept. 14) due to expected unhealthy air quality levels. Online classes/services will continue as scheduled. For more: https://t.co/jk3hxR47aI — San Jose State University (@SJSU) September 14, 2020

Cal State East Bay confirms that the limited number of courses being offered on campus will proceed as scheduled.

UC Berkeley will remain closed with online classes only as was already the case due to the pandemic.