San Jose police arrest 2 women suspected in brothel operation

Two women suspected of operating brothels at three locations around San Jose were arrested in recent weeks in a sting that also seized high-end handbags and jewelry worth more than $200,000, police said Thursday.

A three-month investigation led to the arrests of Tien Tran, 46, suspected to be primary operator of the brothels, and Bili Ruan, 50, according to San Jose police.

Search warrants were served on March 28 at the suspected brothels, located in commercial properties in the 1000 block of Willow Street, the 1000 block of Tully Road, and the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue. A search warrant was also served at a home in the 1300 block of Bagely Way.

Ruan was arrested at the Willow Street brothel when the search warrants were served and Tran was taken into custody on April 2. Both were booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of pimping, San Jose police Sgt. Jorge Garibay said in a news release.

Three suspected commercial sex workers were contacted by police when the warrants were served and they were provided with support and resources.

About $25,000 dollars in cash was confiscated, along with multiple high-end designer purses and jewelry estimated to be worth more than $200,000, police said.

Evidence allegedly showing commercial brothel operations was found at several locations and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Goldberg #4860 at the San Jose Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force at 4860@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1224.