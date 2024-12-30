San Jose teen killed in Walnut Creek crash

An early morning crash Sunday in Walnut Creek killed a 15-year-old passenger from San Jose and resulted in the driver's arrest.

Walnut Creek police said the single-vehicle crash happened at 2:25 a.m. on westbound Newell Avenue.

A vehicle with four passengers, that police said may have been coming from Mount Diablo, crashed into one of the support pillars on Newell Avenue under the Interstate 680 overpass.

The 15-year-old, who was riding in the front right seat, was killed instantly.

Police arrested the juvenile driver on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Police are still investigating whether alcohol was involved.

The passengers fled on foot after the crash and a relative picked them up and took them to a San Jose hospital, which called police. The other two passengers weren't arrested.