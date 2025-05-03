San Jose

San Jose to expect to see thousands for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose will be transformed over the weekend as three large events will take place for Cinco de Mayo.

"I think it’s exciting for the entire city," said Luis Ochoa, the Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival organizer.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The event will kick off Saturday morning with a car show, and in the east part of town, the parade and festival will get underway.

Ochoa added that the events will be a big boost to businesses.

The owner of the Guildhouse expects the weekend to provide an economic boost to businesses and downtown/

"It’s like a nice little boost to our business," said Davis Faria. "So it’s fantastic."

The San Jose Police Department said it will increase its presence at all events to ensure safety is a top priority.

Local

Benicia 1 hour ago

Fire at Valero Benicia Refinery triggers shelter-in-place order

bay area weather 10 mins ago

Wind advisory: Gusts in 55-75 mph range in East Bay, North Bay

Organizers said they expect close to 20,000 attendees in San Jose/

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San JoseCinco de Mayo
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us