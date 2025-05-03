San Jose to expect to see thousands for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

San Jose will be transformed over the weekend as three large events will take place for Cinco de Mayo.

"I think it’s exciting for the entire city," said Luis Ochoa, the Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival organizer.

The event will kick off Saturday morning with a car show, and in the east part of town, the parade and festival will get underway.

Ochoa added that the events will be a big boost to businesses.

The owner of the Guildhouse expects the weekend to provide an economic boost to businesses and downtown/

"It’s like a nice little boost to our business," said Davis Faria. "So it’s fantastic."

The San Jose Police Department said it will increase its presence at all events to ensure safety is a top priority.

Organizers said they expect close to 20,000 attendees in San Jose/