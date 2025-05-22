San Jose to install new speed, red light cameras

This summer, San Jose will begin install speed camera along city streets in hopes of slowing down drivers and reducing accidents.

San Jose is following San Francisco's lead. The Bay Area's biggest city is about to install 33 speed cameras and four red light cameras.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If the cameras catch a person driving more than 10 miles an hour over the posted limit, they could expect a very unpleasant piece of mail.

NBC Bay Area was told on Wednesday that they'll be focused on areas that historically have a high number of speeding reports and traffic accidents.

“We want people to be aware that they’re there. We’re not going to surprise them with the cameras. We want them to slow down and to obey red lights,” said Colin Heyne, a spokesperson with the San Jose Department of Transportation

The first time a driver gets caught by the speed cameras, they will get a $50 fine. However, the ticket will be issued by the city’s department of transportation, meaning it won't go on a person’s driving record.

Rideshare driver Conor Gill told NBC Bay Area on Wednesday that he isn’t thrilled to hear about the new additions.

“I don’t like it. I think it’s kind of a scam. They’re just trying to tax people that are driving trying to make a living. We should just have cops give tickets the normal way instead of trusting technology,” He said. Others don’t mind, especially if there’s an 10 mile an hour buffer.

The red light violations, on the other hand will go through to police and the tickets for running a red light start at $400. If a driver rolls through a red light to make a right turn, those start at $200.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The city said the money collected will go to pay for the system and any additional funds will be used on traffic safety projects around San Jose.

“They’re only taking a still photo and will only be pointed at the rear license plate. It cannot be used for any other purpose. Both of those programs are protected by our city’s digital privacy policy,” Heyne said.

The red-light cameras are expected to be up by mid-july… and the speeding cameras will be in place by the fall.

The city is hosting a series of public meetings to talk more about the tech and the timeline.

For more information, visit sanjoseca.gov.