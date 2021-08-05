coronavirus

San Jose to Require All City Employees to Be Vaccinated or Get Tested Regularly

The mandate takes effect Aug. 23

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose declared Thursday that every city employee will soon have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested regularly.

"We’re imposing a requirement that all city employees either be vaccinated or be routinely tested," Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

The mandate takes effect Aug. 23.

The move follows San Francisco and Santa Clara County, along with the state of California, in issuing such an order.

Make It 17 hours ago

Dr. Fauci: ‘Things Are Going to Get Worse' — Here's What That Could Look Like

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Unvaccinated Hospitalized Patients Express Regret, Advocate for COVID Shot

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Liccardo said, at some point, he expects the order to become a simple vaccination mandate, meaning get a shot or get another job.

"We need to do everything we possibly can to ensure that we can safely serve our community," he said. "The only way we can do that is ensure that everybody gets vaccinated."

For now, those who choose not to vaccinate or take the weekly tests will be put on unpaid administrative leave.

City unions have said in the past that they encourage vaccination among their members and would work out details with the city to ensure the rights of workers are protected.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The city is providing workers with one weekly hour of paid time to get their tests if that's what the worker chooses. But that option might be off the table by the end of September.

"We've all got to get vaccinated and that means we need to overcome our own inhibitions to vaccination," Liccardo said.

At least 81% of city employees have reportedly been vaccinated.

Liccardo said the decision to mandate the vaccine was not a difficult one given the dangerous spread of the delta variant.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us