San Jose transforms for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, thousands attend

Thousands of people gathered in San Jose on Sunday for the second annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration.

King Road on the east side of town was transformed as people lined up early to see the vibrant parade.

"I like the cars, the dancers, and the music, everything is beautiful," said Cassey. "I mean it shows what the community is all about, coming together and putting on a great show."

Festivities kicked off near the Mexican Heritage Plaza with dancing, music, floats, and hundreds of low riders rolling by.

"I think it's awesome, I think it's great to come out and see everybody celebrating," said Jose Garcia of San Jose.

Councilmember Peter Ortiz said it was a celebration of culture.

"There is going to be a car show, something that this is only the second time in the city of San Jose’s history of doing, and then inside Emma Prusch Park, here in east side San Jose, we’re going to have beautiful performances," he said. "We’re going to have traditional Mexican horse dancing, banda, folklorico, and mariachi music. You experience our culture and you supported the vendors."

David Polanco, president of the United Low Rider Council of San Jose, said there was so much interest that some people had to be added to the waitlist.

"We have 350 cars that registered and and we put that registration out about an hour and half it sold out and we had about 90 people on the waitlist, so yeah, there is a big demand," he said.

