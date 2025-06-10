Turning hotels and motels into transitional housing for the homeless. That's what San Jose is now planning to do at five locations around the city.

But not everyone is cheering the proposed solution. Many say they are worried about how the move will impact the safety of their neighborhoods.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Marianne Favro has more on San Jose's plan to help more than 200 unhoused people find transitional housing. Watch her story in the video above.