San Jose

San Jose proposes turning hotels into transitional housing for unhoused people

By Marianne Favro

Turning hotels and motels into transitional housing for the homeless. That's what San Jose is now planning to do at five locations around the city.

But not everyone is cheering the proposed solution. Many say they are worried about how the move will impact the safety of their neighborhoods.

