San Jose Residents Near Underground Bunker Filled With Guns, Stolen Items Demand Change

The discovery of an underground bunker at a San Jose homeless encampment filled with stolen merchandise and guns has residents in the surrounding neighborhood on high alert and demanding changes.

Families living in the area along Coyote Creek believe a criminal organization has taken over the creek and warn it's all happening just yards from homes and schools.

"It is absolutely unsafe," resident Jo Mitra said. "I just feel this is a ticking time bomb."

"I feel danger for us," resident Huy Nguyn added.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Neighbors said a fence was installed by the creek just over a year ago after they complained to the city a number of times, but they also said it's unmonitored and unlocked day and night.

"The homeless people keep coming in," Mitra said. "They throw the trash. They bring in from beds to gas cylinders to we don’t know even."

Mitra remembers when someone broke into her home near the creek while her teen daughter was there. She believes every neighbor on her block has a similar story.

"Thankfully she had the presence of mind to lock herself up in a secured space and the person who entered the home realized someone was there and immediately rushed out through the front door," Mitra said.

The creek has been a hot topic for the Alum Rock and Franklin-McKinley school districts.

"Obviously we're concerned about the criminal activity and the organization," Franklin-McKinley School District Superintendent Juan Cruz said. "I mean the bunker and how it was done, we are always going to continue to advocate to the city and the county and PD."

Cruz said the city cleans up the creek two to three times a year, only to watch the encampments return in a matter of weeks.

The school district recently installed cameras in hopes of deterring some of the vandalism it has faced, but there's a feeling that more needs to be done.

"We should have some kind of buffer around schools to allow families to have a safe passage to school and home," Cruz said.

The city said it is reviewing the issue, but added that any effort to keep the creek clear would need to involve multiple agencies. The city also said it will be increasing cleanups in the fall.