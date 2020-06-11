San Jose Unified Set to Unveil Plan for Fall Reopening of Schools

It’s hardly summer break for officials with San Jose Unified School District as they are charged with the task of figuring out what school year will look like starting this fall.

The district of 30,000 students, which shut down campuses March 17 and conducted distance learning until the end of the school year last week, is set to present its reopening plan during a virtual meeting of the school board Thursday.

The state schools chief last week issued a 62-page guidebook for reopening schools, covering safety, sanitation and models for instruction that school districts, including SJUSD, must follow.

Meanwhile, parents frustrated by how the district handled this year’s distance learning during the shelter order are banding together on a Facebook page called Teach Our Kids. There are about 900 members.

They want more clear and consistent expectations for students and teachers and for the district to innovate in order to reach students at all educational levels.

"It’s going to be very challenging to have our kids back on campus full-time, so we’re going to need to see some very creative thinking and an approach to make sure our kids are learning," said Mike Flynn, a parent of two SJUSD students. "State standards, love them or hate them, they are are not being taught right now."

The school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and can be accessed here.