San Jose Unified Sets Date for Students to Return to In-Person Classes

In a letter to families, superintendent says April 21 is start date for reopening classrooms

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area file

The San Jose Unified School District has set a date for bringing some students back to campuses for in-person classes, the district superintendent indicated in a letter to district families late Friday.

Superintendent Nancy Albarrán said in the letter the district will welcome back some students for in-person instruction starting April 21.

The decision comes as the district confirmed that its teachers and staff have been able to secure COVID-19 vaccine appointments as early as next week, Albarrán said.

This week, some 2,000 SJUSD students returned to campuses for special programs and extracurricular activities, the letter said.

Albarrán stressed that capacities still are limited, and though students were assigned to in-person or distance learning groups in November, based on a family survey, the district will allow requests for changes to those assignments.

SJUSD families can request changes and get more information on the return to classes on the district website.

