San Jose

San Jose Unified to Pay $2M Over Teacher Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The San Jose Unified School District will pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit by a woman who was sexually assaulted in the classroom by her Spanish teacher when she was 17.

The settlement involves Ricardo Chavarria, who was arrested in 2019 and convicted of sexually assaulting a minor.

Chavarria was hired in 2001 and taught at Pioneer High School. The woman's lawsuit alleged that he sexually assaulted her over four months in the classroom both during and after school hours.

The suit also alleged that school officials failed to properly supervise Chavarria and ignored warning signs that could have prevented the assaults.

“We hope that this shows San Jose Unified — and all school districts — that they need to do a better job at keeping their students safe,” said Cristina Nolan, the woman’s attorney. “This is a massive problem and it stems from a lack of supervision, lack of accountability and lack of reporting.”

“We commend those that come forward to report unacceptable behavior,” district spokeswoman Jennifer Maddox wrote in an email to the San Jose Mercury News. “When we learn of a violation of our standards, we respond immediately and hold the individual accountable in collaboration with the proper authorities.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San JoseLawsuitSan Jose Unified School district$2 millionformer student
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us