San Jose Vehicular Homicide Suspect Denied Bail

A Santa Clara County judge denied bail for a 22-year-old homicide suspect at her arraignment Monday after she allegedly fatally ran over a 31-year-old man with a car on Christmas morning.

Sabrina Gutierrez was in court Monday afternoon in Santa Clara County, where she is charged with killing Ricky Martinez, a San Jose resident, with a car.

Martinez, 31, was pronounced dead at a hospital from his injuries in the collision.

Gutierrez, a mother of two, was denied bail when her attorney Charles Hendrickson, with the public defender's office, asked for a supervised release Monday.

"She's a public safety risk," Carolyn Malinsky, a deputy district attorney, said. "Anyone who drives on the sidewalk with the intent to kill a pedestrian, that's a danger. That's a danger to our community, and it's important that someone be kept in a place where they can't do that to anyone else."

Prosecutors allege Gutierrez fatally ran over Martinez after he apparently shot her brother, Damien Anderson, 27, in the 1200 block of East Santa Clara Street in San Jose on Wednesday.

Anderson was treated at a hospital for wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Maria Martinez, Ricky's sister, spoke to reporters Monday following the arraignment.

"My brother was murdered," she said. "There's no justification for her actions. Me and my family, we're all here today to show support for him, and we just want there to be justice. That's it."

Gutierrez will be in Santa Clara County Superior Court again Feb. 4 for a pretrial hearing.