Water Main Break in East San Jose Causes Sinkhole, Shuts Down Roadways

A water main break in San Jose's east foothills caused a sinkhole overnight Monday and shut down roadways in the area as crews scrambled to repair it, according to the San Jose Water Co.

The break was reported around midnight at Columbine Drive and Marten Avenue in East San Jose, officials said. Crews were still on the scene as of 2 a.m. trying to fix the water main as well as a small sinkhole.

The cause of the water main break was not known and under investigation.

The intersection of Columbine and Marten was shut down during repairs. It was not immediately clear when the repairs would be completed and the roadways would reopen.