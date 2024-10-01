San Jose woman trying to flee Lebanon amid Israeli ground operation

A Lebanese American woman from the Bay Area is trying to get out of Lebanon.

San Jose resident Christina Dahro has been visiting her father in Lebanon. She’s been contacting the U.S. Embassy for help to get back to the Bay Area, but she said that they haven’t been much help at all.

Israel has begun it’s ground incursion into Lebanon, all in an effort to push Hezbollah forces away from the Israeli border.

“America has done nothing. I’ve called the Embassy, they said email us. My brother and I emailed the Embassy, then, they sent us a link,” she said.

Christina says that link doesn’t offer assistance to get out. On Monday, the U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said they are not evacuating American citizens but have been working with them to provide updates about commercial flights available.

Dahro said that she got a ticket on her own out of Beirut.

“I found a ticket. I told a travel agency just get me out because I need to get back to the Bay Area,” she said. “I’m actually going to take a very risky drive at 8:30 p.m. your time to the airport and just pray and cross my fingers that I get out and nothing happens.”

In the last few days, Dahro said that she’s been collecting donations from people in the Bay Area and buying supplies for people who have lost their homes. She received $2,500 dollars in donations.

“Each blanket is $10. Each mattress is $10. They helped so many people and if it wasn’t for me, they would be sleeping on the floor, cold,” she said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

As Dahro tries to leave Lebanon, she knows there are others who may not have that option.

“It’s not fair that my people are getting bombed and killed and nobody is doing anything,” she said. “It’s a rollercoaster. I need to get back home. I need to get back to work. I need to go back to San Jose. But then what am I doing by leaving people here that need help?”