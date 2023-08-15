San Jose

Watch live: Mayor discusses agreement between San Jose and city workers

Mayor Matt Mahan is expected to provide an update at 1 p.m. Watch live stream here.

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose and its city workers have reached a tentative deal to avert a strike.

The city council is expected to vote on whether to approve the agreement, which includes 14.5% to 15% wage increases, in a public vote on Tuesday afternoon.

A planned strike was suspended on Monday pending the council's decision to approve a possible new deal. More than 4,000 city employees who were set to strike Tuesday morning remained on the job.

According to union officials, the tentative agreement includes "historic investments in recruiting and retaining staff to make our public services stronger."

NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro will have the latest updates in our newscasts starting at 4:30 p.m. Tune in or watch live stream here.

A planned strike by San Jose city employees has been suspended, union and city officials said Monday afternoon. Marianne Favro reports.

