Watch live: Mayor discusses agreement between San Jose and city workers

San Jose and its city workers have reached a tentative deal to avert a strike.

The city council is expected to vote on whether to approve the agreement, which includes 14.5% to 15% wage increases, in a public vote on Tuesday afternoon.

A planned strike was suspended on Monday pending the council's decision to approve a possible new deal. More than 4,000 city employees who were set to strike Tuesday morning remained on the job.

According to union officials, the tentative agreement includes "historic investments in recruiting and retaining staff to make our public services stronger."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro will have the latest updates in our newscasts starting at 4:30 p.m. Tune in or watch live stream here.

#Breaking: in San Jose workers negotiations: According to unions a tentative agreement has been reached…..includes a historic wage increase of 14.5-15% over three years for all members:

City council will vote on whether or not to approve in public vote this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6yej0qv7to — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) August 15, 2023

JUST IN: San Jose strike called off.

The city and unions have reached a tentative deal.



4,500 employees were set to begin 3-day strike tomorrow. Info from Staff Up San Jose: pic.twitter.com/Z31Z7EauLo — Ian Cull (@NBCian) August 15, 2023

A planned strike by San Jose city employees has been suspended, union and city officials said Monday afternoon. Marianne Favro reports.