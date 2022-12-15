Push to Rename Youth Center After SJ Community Leader Fatally Struck by Car

People who knew and worked for a beloved community leader recently killed while crossing a San Jose street are pushing to rename a youth center in her honor.

Maria Marcelo, who fought to keep the Washington Youth Center open and expand the hours to get kids off the streets, was leading a religious holiday pilgrimage when she stepped onto a road last Wednesday and was struck by a car. Now, her colleagues say they will continue that fight in her honor.

"We have no time to cry because her programs are continuing at this very moment," said Noe Guzman, a colleague of Marcelo.

Marcelo's shrine still adorns the Healing Grove Health Center, a place Marcelo co-founded to provide mental health, homeless assistance, counseling and other critical community services.

"With Maria, there’s no option B," Guzman said. "With her, it was always, ‘Here is what we’re going to do, and this is how we’re going to do it.'"

Marcelo's spirit remains alive and vibrant in the low-income, mostly immigrant community where she earned respect and got results, even when she had to ruffle a few feathers.

"If we were not doing enough for her community, she would let us know," former San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

Garcia said Marcelo helped him establish trust with the immigrant community, which is often fearful of police. But in return, she made him promise to protect her community like it was San Jose's most important neighborhood.

"She would definitely hold our feet to the fire," Garcia said. "She held my feet to the fire. I’m proud that I had an opportunity to work with her."

For her tireless, selfless work, Marcelo's neighbors are now picking up her cause to open the youth center 50 hours per week for public programs. They're also calling for the Washington Youth Center to be renamed after her.

Those who knew her said it's difficult to imagine who could get in the way.

"I’m sure she will be looking down with a smile on her face and say, I’m still going to hold you all accountable,'" Garcia said.