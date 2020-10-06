competitive eating

San Jose's Joey Chestnut Destroys an ‘Epic' 12-Pound Walking Taco for Fun

World champion eater finishes the self-prepared challenge in just under 39 minutes

By Stephen Ellison

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut loves food. But perhaps the one thing he loves more is a challenge involving food.

The world champion competitive eater of San Jose was at it again this week with an at-home taco eating challenge in honor of National Taco Day, as the annual taco-eating contest was canceled due to the coronavirus.

The 36-year-old prepared his own 12-pound "walking taco" and consumed it in 38 minutes, 42 seconds, posting a video (with time-lapse intervals) of the challenge on his YouTube channel.

The meal consisted of 2 pounds of Nacho Cheese Doritos, 3 pounds of ground beef, 2 pounds of cheese, 1.5 pounds of salsa, onions, six avocados, sour cream and a healthy dose of Joey Chestnut Green Hatch and Jalapeno Sauce.

Chestnut cut open the 2-pound bag of Doritos lengthwise and poured the rest of the ingredients in over the chips to create his version of a "walking taco."

"Man, that was tasty," Chestnut said to viewers. "I was a little worried. It starts getting a little dry when you start mixing it in. That was an epic walking taco."

Chestnut holds several eating world records, including 182 chicken wings in 30 minutes, 75 Nathan’s Hot Dogs and buns in 10 minutes and 141 hard boiled eggs in 8 minutes.

