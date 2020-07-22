reopening the bay area

San Jose's Outdoor Dining Street Closure Set to Launch at San Pedro Square

By NBC Bay Area staff

A masked man walks past outdoor diners at San Pedro Square on Monday, July 6, 2020, in San Jose, Calif. The Independence Day weekend saw one of Santa Clara County's largest increases in COVID-19 cases to date, which came as the state of California denied the county's application for further reopening of businesses and activities.
AP Photo/Ben Margot

The city of San Jose on Wednesday launches its Al Fresco Dining Street Closure in support of downtown restaurants and other businesses, starting with the shutdown of San Pedro Square to make space for outdoor diners.

The first San Jose street closure for dining in response to COVID-19 shuts off traffic on San Pedro Street between Santa Clara and St. John streets.

Crews on Wednesday morning will be installing large potted trees as barricades at either end of the street closure.

Unlike previous closures in San Pedro Square during Super Bowl 50, the college football national championship and a series of temporary community closures, the al fresco closure is semi-permanent, at least through September, the city said.

The closure is intended to support the expansion of outdoor dining and bring businesses and customers outside while following social distancing and sanitation protocols as ordered by state and county public health officials, the city said.

In Mayor Sam Liccardo's June budget message, he allocated $189,000 from VTA Measure B and county funding along with $600,000 from CARES Act funding for the al fresco program.

The closure is expected to start at about 9 a.m.

