San Jose's Tech Interactive holds ‘AI Literacy Day'

When you ask adults about artificial intelligence, they will likely want to talk about its profitability, its promise, and likely its risks.
But what about kids?
They will be living with all this technology and on Friday many of them came to Silicon Valley to learn about AI.
Business and tech reporters Scott Budman went to a South Bay gathering to celebrate "AI Literacy Day." Watch his report in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.