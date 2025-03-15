Family friend remembers victims in deadly San Leandro house fire

As fire officials continue to investigate a deadly house fire in San Leandro, the family who lived at the residence is dealing with unimaginable loss.

Family friend Antionette Lucchesi said the matriarch of the family, 90-year-old Shirley Demerse, is among the three people who did not survive.

"She took care of the whole family," Lucchesi said. "She was the rock."

Lucchesi said the fire broke out in the room where Demerse's twin great grandchildren were sleeping -- 6-year-old Aliyah did not make it out, but her sister Ella managed to escape.

"She wants to know if she's still a twin," Lucchesi said. "We don't know how to answer that."

Lucchesi said the fire also claimed the life of the twins' grandmother, 66-year-old Pam Morrow, who she calls a rock star.

"She was funny. She had a rock star background," Lucchesi said. "She liked to ride motorcycles when she was a little younger. She was just really awesome."

A neighbor said the fire took off fast and set off explosions. The neighbor said he and his wife helped care for the surviving twin who kept asking for her sister while firefighters tackled the blaze.

A fourth occupant of the house is in critical condition at a burn center.

Lucchesi said Desiree Kimbell, the partner of one of the aunts, was critically injured as she tried desperately to rescue Aliyah.

"She fought so hard to get," Lucchesi said. "Her lungs are so badly damaged right now that she's in a coma. She's not waking up."

Lucchesi said the family believes a charging electronic bike or scooter may have started the blaze. But while the family does want answers, they are focused on regrouping and recovering.

"They need help right now," Lucchesi said.

Lucchesi has set up a GoFundMe to help the family get back on their feet.

