San Leandro Man Arrested on Suspicion of Animal Cruelty Against Ducks

A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of animal cruelty after a video of him abusing ducks at a pond in the San Lorenzo Community Center Park was posted on social media, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The San Leandro resident, whose name hasn't been released, was filmed last Saturday attacking the animals. Deputies were alerted to the case on Tuesday after someone who saw the video contacted the Sheriff's Office.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Investigators learned the suspect frequented the duck pond and, on at least two occasions, stepped on the wings of ducks, stomped on their heads, and grabbed at least one of them by the neck and slammed it to the ground. Authorities looked for any injured ducks in the area but did not find any, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect was arrested at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and has been booked into Santa Rita Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.