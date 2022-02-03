San Leandro

San Leandro Man Robbed of His Rolex Watch in Front of Home

By Cheryl Hurd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cell phone video captured a San Leandro man being robbed and attacked in front of his home by three men.

In the video, thieves are seen targeting his Rolex watch and once out of camera view, the victim, an Asian male, groaning in pain after being hit in the head.

The suspect car parked in the middle of the street.

The victim’s friends told NBC Bay Area that he is scared to come home that he and his family are hiding.

One person, who witnessed the robbery said the victim was followed after dining out in Oakland’s Chinatown.

Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan said that he’s not surprised by the incident.

“People are being targeted and followed home,” he said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Woodside 3 hours ago

Woodside Community Halting All New Building in Effort to Protect Mountain Lions

Oakland 3 hours ago

Woman Shot Man at Lake Merritt Spa, Then Killed Herself: Police

Chan added thar this is happening in all communities, but Asian Americans seem to be hit the hardest and right now, the community is feeling vulnerable.

“They know it. Lunar New Year, they realize tradition because we may be carrying cash talking about the red envelope to be given out to the children,” he said.

Chan has been an advocate for more cops on the street and he stated that now more than ever people need to work together to fight crime.

“We need to see police reform we need to have more police resources,” he said.

This article tagged under:

San Leandrocrimerobbery
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us