San Leandro Police Arrest 4 Juveniles in Connection With Carjacking, String of Robberies

San Leandro police arrested four juveniles -- two age 14, one age 12 and one age 11 -- after a string of thefts in San Leandro and Oakland that began more than a week ago.

Police say two of the juveniles arrested were involved in an attempted robbery at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Chase Bank at 1320 Fairmont Drive in San Leandro. Police said the intended victim had just withdrawn money from the ATM when he was approached by three juveniles, one of whom pointed a gun at him and demanded his money.

Police said the victim told the suspects a lie -- that he was an off-duty policeman -- and the suspects fled the scene in a small white SUV.

Six hours later, two of the juveniles later arrested made another unsuccessful attempt to rob a different man, who had just arrived him in the 300 block of Pershing Drive when the two juveniles tried to carjack him using a gun.

Police said the man refused and body-slammed one of the suspects, dislodging the weapon. Both suspects fled the scene in a small white SUV.

Surveillance video from both cases revealed it was the same getaway car, a white Kia Niro.

On Tuesday, April 13, three of the suspects were arrested in the Kia Niro by Oakland police on suspicion of armed robbery and were then released to their guardians.

That did not prove to be a deterrent to these juveniles, who police said added a fourth juvenile for an attempt of another carjacking Friday in San Leandro in the 200 block of Begier Avenue that resulted in their arrest.

Two of the suspects were the same juveniles involved in Friday's incidents, police said.

"Although we do not encourage individuals to resist an armed encounter, we are thankful that in both cases, the victim's acted quickly to prevent them from being injured and having the belongings stolen," said Lt. Ali Khan of the San Leandro Police Department.

The cases have been referred to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center for prosecution.