San Leandro police chief placed on leave for investigation into ‘policy violations'

San Leandro's police chief was placed on administrative leave earlier this week pending an investigation into "allegations regarding department policy violations," city officials said Friday.

Chief Abdul Pridgen was put on leave effective this past Monday, according to the city manager's office, which did not specify the nature of the allegations.

Pridgen was appointed to be San Leandro's police chief in 2021 after previously leading the Seaside Police Department in Monterey County. Before that, he served for more than 25 years with the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas, ultimately becoming the city's first and only Black assistant police chief.

During the investigation, Kevin Hart -- a former police chief with two other police agencies who has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience -- will serve as interim chief.

"His extensive background and proven leadership skills make him an excellent candidate to lead the department while Chief Pridgen is on leave," San Leandro City Manager Fran Robustelli said in a statement.

The Danville-based firm Kramer Workplace Investigations will conduct the investigation into the allegations against Pridgen, according to city officials, who did not say how long the process might take.