San Leandro

No evidence of shooting at San Leandro school, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police investigated a shooting reported just before Tuesday afternoon at a San Leandro school, but found no evidence such an incident occurred.

The San Leandro Police Department at 11:41 a.m. received a call reporting a shooting at Washington Manor Middle School. Police said officers responded and could not find any evidence of a shooting.

Police are asking the public to avoid the 1100 block of Fargo Avenue while officers continue investigating and finalize a safety check of the campus.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Leandro
