San Leandro Senior Residents to Get Free Rides to Vaccine Appointments

San Leandro will begin offering free rides to Covid-19 vaccination appointments in Alameda County for residents 60 and older beginning Monday.

Alameda County seniors are currently a priority to receive the vaccination as part of California's Phase 1B distribution plan.

San Leandro is home to approximately 12,000 people over the age of 60, and many say they lack access to senior-friendly transportation to vaccine appointments.

Money from the Alameda County Transportation Commission will be used to help cover the costs of the rides.

"This is a creative solution for our priority senior population with limited transportation abilities to get vaccinated,'' said Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan in a statement. "I hope other cities with senior transportation programs will follow suit and get all of our seniors vaccinated from this deadly virus."

Free rides to vaccination appointments are being offered through San Leandro's FLEX RIDES program. It's free to join and members will receive up to four one-way trips to receive the Covid vaccines at no charge. Users will be asked to provide proof of vaccination appointments.