San Mateo County

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Searching for Girl Possibly Abducted by Her Father

By Kristofer Noceda

Generic police lights.
NBC 5 News

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old girl.

Andrea Flores may be the victim of a parental abduction, the sheriff's office said in a tweet Sunday, adding she may be with her father, Victor Flores Enriquez. She was last seen on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae.

Andrea is described as standing 3 feet tall, having blue eyes and braided hair. Anyone who sees her should contact 911.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

earthquake 4 hours ago

Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS

bay area storm Dec 30, 2022

Updates on Storm-Related Problems in Bay Area

This article tagged under:

San Mateo CountySan Mateo County Sheriff's OfficeMillbrae
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us