San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Searching for Girl Possibly Abducted by Her Father

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old girl.

Andrea Flores may be the victim of a parental abduction, the sheriff's office said in a tweet Sunday, adding she may be with her father, Victor Flores Enriquez. She was last seen on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae.

Andrea is described as standing 3 feet tall, having blue eyes and braided hair. Anyone who sees her should contact 911.

No other information was immediately available.

