San Mateo County and San Francisco Businesses to Reopen

San Mateo County and San Francisco are breaking with other countries and allowing retailers and manufacturers to enter Phase 2 of reopening.

“It does include all retail, we’re talking 95% of businesses that are closed,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The owners of Reach and Teach in San Mateo say even with community support, business during the shelter-at-home is down 60% and being allowed to offer curbside pickup starting Monday will help provide some relief -- financially and emotionally.

“Being able to look a customer in the eye, listen to what they need and hand it to them will be fantastic,” said co owner Craig Wiesner.

In San Francisco, if a shop has a curb, it can offer pickup. Customers in both countries are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Allowing people to do this will increase foot traffic in commercial corridors, nearby restaurants are hoping that will translate into orders.

At Luceti’s in San Mateo, the owners say allowing customers at neighboring shops on 25th Avenue will be a welcome sight.

San Mateo County’s health officer is expected to update the health order and offer more details later this week.