San Mateo County Begins Virus Testing for Children 5 and Older

San Mateo County this week begins offering free coronavirus tests to children ages 5 and older, according to the county's Public Health Department.

The drive-thru testing is open by appointment at the San Mateo County Event Center weekdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for families who live in the county.

The county offers a simple-to-use oral mouth swab test that is self-administered for children and families in partnership with Curative Inc., a rapid diagnostics firm based in Southern California, the county said. Curative has the capacity to test more than 500 people a day, with results typically available within 48 hours.

Children cannot eat, drink, chew gum, smoke or vape in the 20 minutes leading up to their test, the county said.

Test results will be sent to the parent or guardian via text or email from Curative, and in the event of a positive test, they will also be contacted by San Mateo County Public Health staff with further instructions about care and treatment.

Adults 18 and older also can schedule a test Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Event Center or at a rotating series of neighborhood locations through Project Baseline, the county said.

Visit the San Mateo County coronavirus web page for more details about the tests and more testing options.