San Mateo County court warns public of rising jury duty scams

By Bay City News

The San Mateo County Superior Court is warning residents about a recent surge in scams involving false claims of missed jury duty, in which scammers pose as law enforcement or court officials to demand money or personal information.

According to a statement by the Court released Wednesday, individuals have reported being contacted through phone calls, texts, emails, and letters by people claiming that they failed to appear for jury service. The scammers then threaten arrest or fines unless payment is made immediately to resolve fake warrants.

Court officials emphasized that neither the Court nor law enforcement will ever contact jurors to demand payment, threaten arrest, or instruct them to turn themselves in for missing jury duty.

Residents are urged not to engage with anyone making such demands and to report such cases to local law enforcement. Victims are also encouraged to notify the Court's Juror Services at JuryMaster@sanmateocourt.org.

"The Court thanks all San Mateo County residents for staying alert and asks the community to help spread the word to protect family, friends, and neighbors against jury duty scams," the statement read.

