No misconduct by San Mateo County executive, investigation finds

A San Mateo County independent investigation found no evidence of misconduct by the county executive, as supervisors reviewed the findings Thursday and voted to release the results.

The investigation was spurred by claims from Sheriff Christina Corpus in September that county Executive Michael Callagy bullied her and interfered with her office.

Corpus called on supervisors to investigate, and the results of that report, finding no misconduct on the part of Callagy, were released to the public after a unanimous vote.

"Overall, the report found that there was no evidence of misconduct by the county executive, and today the board passed a motion to consider this investigation closed and to direct no further action by staff on this."

In March, Callagy filed a $10 million defamation claim against Corpus over the claims she made.

Earlier this year, San Mateo County voters decided to amend the charter to give decision-making power to supervisors in the removal of Corpus.

Thursday's meeting and decision do not impact the removal process.