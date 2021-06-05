San Mateo County Fair Returns With COVID-19 Restrictions in Place

The San Mateo County Fair kicked off Saturday and it featured carnival rides, music and even COVID-19 vaccinations on site.

More than 250 people received COVID-19 vaccines in front of the main gate on Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The county is offering incentives to get a shot including free admission to the county fair, $20 worth of free food and tickets for four carnival rides.

13-year-old Anthony Latman of Belmont came down to the fair with his mom to get the shot.

“I like that they’re giving out incentives for getting vaccinated. The more people to get vaccinated, the faster we will be out of this pandemic and in general, our life will go back to normal,” he said.

Hundreds of people were there to enjoy the first big fair in the Bay Area since the pandemic began. It was a chance for many Bay Area residents to slide back into some traditional outdoor family fun including riding the Ferris wheel and hoping on a carousel or riding a train.

There will be concerts too including performances by dance group C+C Music Factory and rapper Coolio. But the fair is not as crowded this year because per state guidelines, the fairgrounds can only remain at 35% capacity.

Foster City resident Irene Yoro and her family enjoyed looking at the livestock and being out in public again.

“It’s so great to see all of these different people coming together and strangers getting along together,” she said.

The COVID-19 capacity restrictions didn’t stop people from enjoying everything the fair had to offer including the rides.

“We rode the roller coaster. It was really great to be out,” said San Jose resident Anissa Padilla.

But for most people, the fair offered people a chance to dance a little and embrace some newfound freedoms.

“My favorite thing of the entire day was having fun with my family,” said San Mateo resident Rachel Leydiker.

The free COVID-19 vaccinations and the perks that come with it will be offered every day of the fair from noon to 8 p.m.