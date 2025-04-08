San Mateo County leaders to discuss process for removing sheriff

San Mateo County leaders on Tuesday were set to start discussions on the process for removing the sheriff after voters overwhelmingly gave them the authority to do so in a special election last month.

About 84% of more than 108,000 voters approved Measure A in the special election March 3, effectively giving supervisors the power to remove embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus. The results were ratified on April 3.

Board of Supervisors President David Canepa said Tuesday's board meeting will include two items on the agenda that will enable the beginning of "Sheriff Removal Procedures."

"I want to make it crystal clear to the public that the Board will not be initiating removal procedures Tuesday," Canepa said in a news release Monday. "We are merely considering, providing direction to staff and seeking community feedback on how the removal proceedings may be conducted moving forward."

Sheriff Christina Corpus faces multiple lawsuits filed by employees at the Sheriff's Office and is accused of corruption, bullying and more. She has denied the allegations and filed her own discrimination lawsuit, alleging she's being targeted for removal because she's a member of the Latinx community.

Canepa said the earliest the board would be able to approve the final removal procedures is April 22, after which the board will notify Corpus of the intent to remove her and allow her to respond.

"This will be a measured and transparent process that will be fair to the Sheriff, who deserves due process," Canepa said.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board is expected to accept the statement of results from the county's chief elections officer certifying the passage of Measure A in the March 3 special election, according to Canepa.

The county attorney’s office then will provide direction to the board on draft procedures for conducting a removal proceeding, Canepa said.