San Mateo County Moves Into Yellow Tier for COVID-19 Reopening

San Mateo County on Tuesday was cleared to move into the state's yellow tier for COVID-19 reopening, according to the state's guidelines.

The county met the criteria for minimal risk of spread, with 1.8 new cases per 100,000 people and a 0.6% positivity rate.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Businesses in San Mateo County such as restaurants, bars, wineries and places of worship can expand indoor capacities in the least restrictive tier. Supervisor David Canepa released a statement Tuesday.

“We have come so far in the last year thanks to the vigilance of our community in continuing to wear masks and rolling up their sleeves for a vaccine when they have the opportunity,” Canepa said. “But we still have work to do to fully open up our economy while keeping ourselves and loved ones protected from this virus. Continue practicing safe steps, make sure to get your vaccine and help your friends and loved ones get theirs, too. We are nearing the end of this pandemic and there will be cause to celebrate once June 15 comes and the entire state reopens for business.”

San Francisco is the only other Bay Area county in yellow.

Those eased restrictions officially take effect Wednesday.