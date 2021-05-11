reopening the bay area

San Mateo County Moves Into Yellow Tier for COVID-19 Reopening

A sign outside the San Mateo County Event Center.
NBC Bay Area

San Mateo County on Tuesday was cleared to move into the state's yellow tier for COVID-19 reopening, according to the state's guidelines.

The county met the criteria for minimal risk of spread, with 1.8 new cases per 100,000 people and a 0.6% positivity rate.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Local

Making It in the Bay 33 mins ago

SF Mayor Breed Proposes New Team to Help Homeless Residents

Muni 2 hours ago

All Muni Subway Stations to Reopen May 15, New Routes and Wi-Fi Service Announced

Businesses in San Mateo County such as restaurants, bars, wineries and places of worship can expand indoor capacities in the least restrictive tier. Supervisor David Canepa released a statement Tuesday.

“We have come so far in the last year thanks to the vigilance of our community in continuing to wear masks and rolling up their sleeves for a vaccine when they have the opportunity,” Canepa said. “But we still have work to do to fully open up our economy while keeping ourselves and loved ones protected from this virus. Continue practicing safe steps, make sure to get your vaccine and help your friends and loved ones get theirs, too. We are nearing the end of this pandemic and there will be cause to celebrate once June 15 comes and the entire state reopens for business.”

San Francisco is the only other Bay Area county in yellow.

Those eased restrictions officially take effect Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areacoronavirusSan Mateo County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us