San Mateo County on Verge of Moving to Orange Tier for Reopening

One Bay Area county is on the verge of moving to the orange tier this week, further easing restrictions for businesses such as restaurants and retail stores, as well as places of worship.

Health officials with San Mateo County say it is on track to move to the orange tier as early as Wednesday. All other Bay Area counties remain in the red tier.

County and public health officials say COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend, and if the current metrics continue on that trajectory, businesses could be reopening or expanding operations in time for St. Patrick's Day.

In the orange tier, most indoor businesses can increase capacity. Wineries and breweries can open indoors at 25% capacity, and nonessential offices can allow employees to return, though remote work is still recommended.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa says it's a major step forward, and he’s optimistic about what’s next for the county.

"The difference I think this time is the help of the vaccinations, and hopefully that will allow us to not spiral out of control," Canepa said.

Sonoma and Contra Costa counties were the most recent to join the red tier. In those counties, restaurants gyms and movie theaters are all able to open with modifications.

San Francisco remains in the red tier, but in a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, Mayor London Breed said the city was "trending fast" and could join San Mateo County in the orange tier as early as next week.