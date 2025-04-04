San Mateo County officials certify votes granting supervisors power to remove sheriff

San Mateo County election officials certified last month's special election on Thursday, where voters overwhelmingly approved a measure giving supervisors the authority to remove embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus.

About 84% of more than 108,000 voters approved Measure A in the county's special election. Now, supervisors are a step closer to possibly removing Corpus.

"Now it’s the responsibility of the Board of Supervisors to really determine what the next steps are," said David Canepa, San Mateo County Board of Supervisors president.

On Tuesday, supervisors will talk about the next moves, amending the county charter and allowing them to vote to remove the sheriff.

Corpus faces multiple lawsuits filed by employees at the Sheriff's Office and is accused of corruption, bullying and more. She has denied the allegations and filed her own lawsuit claiming discrimination, alleging she's being targeted for removal because she's a member of the Latinx community.

Corpus did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Thursday.

"My goal as the President of the Board of Supervisors is to make sure that the process is fair, make sure that it’s effective, make sure that it’s just," Canepa said. "There’s a lot of people who think, well, you can just move forward. No. There’s a process or processes that are going to take place. We have to work through those processes."

One thing supervisors have to do is offer the sheriff an opportunity to defend her case before they vote.

The Deputy Sheriff's Association and Organization of Sheriff's Sergants thanked voters for their support following the landslide win on election night.

The win showed its citizens "have the power to confront corruption and abuse of authority and reinstate the guardrail of accountability," read a joint statement from the organizations.

The groups added that they look forward to fresh leadership In the Sheriff's Office that honors their values.