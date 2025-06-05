San Mateo County leaders set for next steps in removing sheriff

San Mateo County supervisors on Thursday were preparing to take the next steps to remove embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus from office.
Supervisors held a special meeting to move forward on the removal process after voters in March gave the board the power to dismiss a sheriff.
The meeting comes a day after Corpus appointed a new assistant sheriff.
Bob Redell has more in the video above.
