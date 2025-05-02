San Mateo County Sheriff's Office searches for missing hiker with dementia

San Mateo County

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is conducting an extensive search and rescue operation after it was reported that an elderly hiker with dementia went missing.

The department said Margaret McKinley, 79, was last seen at the Windy Hill Preserve on Thursday while visiting the area with her family.

McKinley, who also goes by Elaine, was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants. She was hiking with family members and got ahead of the rest of the group before they lost sight of her.

The department said visitors and residents should expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement around the preserve area.

The search is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit, the San Mateo County Search and Rescue Unit, the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit, volunteers on horseback and certified tracking and trailing K-9.

Sheriff Christina Corpus during a news conference Friday said the K-9 units picked up McKinley's scent on a trail at one point Friday but then lost it on a roadway.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.

