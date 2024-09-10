San Mateo County deputies union voting on no-confidence resolution for sheriff's chief of staff

The San Mateo County Sheriff's chief of staff is facing new criticism from the union that represents its deputies.

The union on Monday said its members began taking a so-called no-confidence vote against the sheriff's right hand man. The unions representing deputies and sergeants in the county said they it is upset over new policies implemented without their input.

Polices they claim were put in place by Victor Aenlle, the sheriff's chief of staff. One of them has increased the number of deputies that must be working in the jail. The unions said the policy has led to fewer deputies patrolling the streets.

"The sergeants that are staffing patrol can't staff their patrol teams because they're losing bodies to the jail," said Hector Acosta, president of the San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff's Sergeants. "There should be some compromise and that's what we had before. We used to have communication and bargaining, and that went out the window."

The unions said they are not upset with the sheriff, but just with her chief of staff. They claim that Aenlle is the one making these decisions for the sworn staff even though he is a civilian. And because the unions were not consulted, they argue those changes violate department labor practices.

The unions in turn started voting on a no confidence resolution, specifically against the chief of staff.

"If the outcome is a vote of no confidence, we would like to see some action from the sheriff," Aenlle said. "What that is, that's up to her. But we would like to see something done if it does pass."

Sheriff Christina Corpus on Monday responded to the claims after a ribbon cutting opening the new sheriff's building.

"The vote of no confidence was towards my chief of staff, which at the end holds no legal bearing," Corpus said.

The sheriff was elected two years ago, beating out the incumbent who the deputies' union supported. Corpus said she believes Monday's vote is political.

And regarding the minimum staffing levels at the jail, Corpus said she will not compromise on public safety and noted she has hired 110 new employees during her year and a half in office.

"Now we have a policy where if we need emergency staffing we can mandate people, but fortunately we've been asking people to sign up so we have some really dedicated employees who have been answering the call," Corpus said. "So I'm just asking for everyone to pitch in just for a little big longer."

The union deputies have until Wednesday night to submit their vote on the no confidence resolution.