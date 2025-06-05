San Mateo County supervisors move forward with plan to remove embattled sheriff

San Mateo County took a big step Thursday to remove its embattled sheriff.

In a tense special meeting largely held in a closed session, county supervisors voted 5-0 to send Sheriff Christina Corpus an official notice of intent to remove her from office.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The supervisors emerged from behind closed doors to say they supported the rare action because of alleged misconduct and abuse of power.

Thursday's step follows numerous investigations as well as a previous board vote of no confidence.

The sheriff's legal team objected to the public discussion, so the board went into closed session to discuss the allegations of the sheriff's misconduct and abuse of power detailed in numerous investigations, including one by retired Judge LaDoris Cordell.

Board members later emerged and voted unanimously to proceed, but after the sheriff's objection agreed not to make the notice or its details public.

"They have a motive," Corpus said. "They clearly want me out of office for speaking up for what is right. I am here today standing tall because I know what is right. I've done nothing wrong."

A pre-removal hearing has been scheduled for five days from now, but the sheriff's legal team said it plans to file a stay of the proceedings in court immediately.

San Mateo County election officials on Thursday certified last month's special election in which voters overwhelmingly approved a measure giving supervisors the authority to remove embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus. Bob Redell reports.